Wenger full of praise for “loyal” Arsenal man Giroud

Arsene Wenger has praised Olivier Giroud for his “huge contribution” to Arsenal after the forward stated his story at the club is not over.

Wenger has always maintained his desire to keep Giroud – who has 99 goals for the club – at Arsenal and was full of praise for the striker on the eve of the Cologne clash.

“I have said many times that his contribution has been huge,” he said.

“He has had a great evolution here and overall (his) contribution has been tremendous, and I think he has shown a very loyal spirit and has a high respect from everybody inside the club, as well as (from) our fans.”

While Giroud wants to stay put, full-back Mathieu Debuchy has revealed he was unable to leave during the transfer window despite being told he could depart for free.

He was reportedly set to sign for Nice before the deal broke down and he remains at Arsenal until January at the earliest.

“I don’t know what will happen because this summer the coach (Arsene Wenger) would have let me leave without a transfer fee,” he told L’Equipe.

“Brighton also enquired in the last few days of the transfer window. But that came to nothing.

“I’m not the future (of Arsenal). I’m training with the professionals during the week and I am playing with the youngsters at the weekend.”