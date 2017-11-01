Wenger gets tangled in knots over Lemar question

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has refused to rule out a move for Thomas Lemar when the transfer window opens in January.

The Gunners were close to landing the £90million-rated Monaco man late in the summer window, before calling time on the deal with Manchester City unable to push through a move for unsettled Gunners forward Alexis Sanchez.

However, with Arsenal having sent scouts to watch Lemar score a brilliant goal over the weekend, speculation has suggested a fresh move is imminent – that’s despite claims Barcelona are also prepared to enter the bidding for the France star.

But when questioned if he’ll try and sign Lemar again in January, Wenger appeared to get himself tangled up in knots.

“No, at the moment I have a big squad and the problem for me is to keep everyone together until the end of the season,” he said.

“In January, I don’t know yet.”

One young player who has impressed Wenger is Rob Holding and the Gunners boss spoke warmly about the young defender ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Red Star Belgrade.

“Rob I rate highly,” he said. “I have shown that in very big games.

“He is ahead of what is a normal central defender at his age. At the top level there are not many who play before 24 [years old].

“He has big experience behind him already. He had a little bit of a lack of confidence at the start of the season but I think he has recovered now.”