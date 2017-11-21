Wenger gives Mesut Ozil permission to discuss cut-price January transfer

Mesut Ozil’s agent is reportedly set to travel to Spain for talks with Barcelona as a cut-price €20million January transfer to the Nou Camp draws ever closer.

Reports in the Spanish media claim the Germany midfielder has jumped to the top of Barcelona’s wishlist – with the La Liga giants finally ready to call time on their attempts to lure Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

Barca had three bids for the Brazilian rejected by the Reds in the summer and it had been expected they would come back in for the player when the transfer window opened again in the new year. However, having been given encouragement from Arsenal upon initial enquiries for Ozil, it seems the German is set for a return to Spanish football.

With now just seven months remaining on his contract at the Emirates, Arsenal have decided they would rather sell Ozil now than lose their one-time club record £42million signing for nothing – and with Manchester United also lurking – the Gunners have decided that shifting the player abroad would be their preference.

Mundo Deportivo report that Arsenal want to secure a transfer fee for Ozil and Barcelona have been informed that the midfielder is available for just €20 million (£17.7m). The report also claims that Ozil and his agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, have been given “direct permission” from Arsene Wenger to negotiate with both Barcelona and any other overseas clubs in the upcoming window.

However, Barcelona are not alone in their pursuit of Ozil and Sogut is understood to have already informed Barcelona that the midfielder has received offers from six other clubs, one of which is believed to be Manchester United.

It’s believed Sogut will travel to Spain to ask the La Liga leaders to present their own contract terms as quickly as possible. Besiktas and the player’s former club Schalke are also rumoured to be keen.

Ozil put in a man of the match performance during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham – with our Monday Verdict claiming the player put in his fine display to merely put himself in the shop window.

Wenger hinted after the game that he could lose Ozil to another ‘top club’, adding: “I am convinced they [Ozil and Alexis Sanchez] love the club and love the team, but all the rest will be decided – when? I don’t really know.

“I believe they love the club and want to stay, but there are other top clubs out there who offer good contracts as well.”

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 having spent the previous three seasons playing under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.