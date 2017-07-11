Wenger goes public on Arsenal interest in Mbappe and Lemar

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Arsenal are keen on deals for Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar – but admits there is plenty of competition for the duo.

Wenger, who has denied Alexis Sanchez has asked to leave the Emirates this summer, has already signed Alexandre Lacazette in a club record swoop from Lyon.

But that does not mean his interest in Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe is over after he admitted the Gunners remain keen on the 18-year-old.

“He’s a player who, when he gets up in the morning, can chose where he wants to go,” Wenger said of the teenager.

“There are not many players with that kind of luck because he’s 18 years of age and all of Europe has a red carpet open for him. Nobody can say he is not interested in a player of that calibre, all the clubs are interested in him.”

The Gunners are also in the market for his Monaco teammate Lemar.

Arsenal are thought to have already lodged two bids for the Frenchman, the second of which is around £45million, but Monaco are reported to be holding out for up to £80million.

And Wenger has admitted that the club are interested in the 21-year-old.

“He’s a player that we follow yes. That we look at,” said Wenger.

“But it’s speculation at the moment. There is nothing really concrete about any signing. The rest is only speculation.

“I am open to get some more signings, but it is not easy to find the players who can strengthen our squad, because we have top-quality players.

“There are two ways to improve always: analyse what we did well last season and what we did not so well and improve that, and then you can bring new players in.

“But at the moment, because we are in pre-season, it is very important for us to analyse well what happened last season and where we can improve.

“We have top quality in our squad, and at the moment I focus on that.”