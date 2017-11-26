Wenger hails ‘big result’ against difficult Burnley

Arsene Wenger praised his side for finding the mentality to keep pushing for a goal until the very end against Burnley, when they finally scored through Alexis Sanchez.

Clarets defender James Tarkowski was penalised for his shove on Aaron Ramsey in the 91st minute and Sanchez made no mistake from the spot to clinch the Gunners just their second league win on the road this season.

“In the second half we upped the tempo and dominated much more,” Wenger told Sky Sports post-match.

“We created more chances and it was a question of finding the final ball, being patient and not making a mistake at the back.”

When reflecting on the referee’s decision to award his side a late penalty, Wenger felt the man in the middle got it spot on.

“From the outside it looked 100 percent a penalty, I don’t know why he pushed him with two hands in his back but it looked like a penalty.”

The Frenchman also had praise for his side’s opponents today, Burnley: “When you see how difficult it is to score against them it’s a big result, you’d think that many clubs will drop points here.”

Although he didn’t comment on whether he thought it was a penalty or not, Wenger’s counterpart for the day, Sean Dyche, did say this: “To be honest it was highly unlikely it was not going to get given on a day like today.”

