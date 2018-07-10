Wenger has explanation for dire World Cup displays by Ozil

Mesut Ozil had a disastrous World Cup because he played with the handbrake on, according to his former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Wenger watched on as reigning champions Germany suffered a shock early exit in the group stages, with Ozil being dropped for their only victory of the tournament against Sweden.

There are now suggestions that the Arsenal midfielder could retire from international football because of the reaction to his performances in Germany.

But after launching a defence of the player, Wenger told beIN Sports: “I know Ozil well, he’s an exceptional football player. Him and [Ilkay] Gundogan suffered with what happened before the World Cup because they have been vindicated in Germany.

“Ozil is a guy who needs support, he doesn’t need controversy.

“When I watched him play, I could feel there were situations in the game where he could have moved forward, progressed and played more vertical. He played with security.

“I was thinking come on, that is not the real Ozil I know, the guy who can kill.

“He played alright, but he didn’t play with complete freedom and played with the handbrake on this World Cup.

“Gundogan didn’t even play at all and he’s a great player.”

