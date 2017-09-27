Wenger has lost trust in key Arsenal star, claims club legend

Mesut Ozil no longer has the trust of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, according to former Gunners defender Martin Keown.

The Germany playmaker will be out of contract next summer and has been linked with a number of moves – the latest on Wednesday when it was suggested Arsenal had offered him to Inter Milan in exchange for Joao Mario.

Ozil was last season accused of going missing in the big games and this season, Ozil appear to have developed a more solid look to their side when they don’t select the player.

He missed out completely through injury in their recent fixture against Chelsea, while he only played the final seven minutes of their 2-0 victory over West Brom on Monday.

And Gunners legend Keown reckons Wenger is losing faith in the playmaker.

“Ozil … is the one I wouldn’t trust as much mentally, and I believe he’s not playing tonight because the gaffer really can’t trust him anymore,” Keown told BBC 5 Live.

“I think it’s a huge story that Ozil doesn’t play tonight.

“If you look at their pre-seasons, Ozil wasn’t in the German squad in the summer, he came back on the very first day of pre-season, and didn’t then start the season, there was a bit of suspicion around him.

“Last year he went missing for a couple of months and I think that’s his tactic in terms of getting away from the football club.

“I don’t know – but I have a feeling that he’s going to take his reliability away from selection.”