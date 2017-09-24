Wenger hints at future Arsenal captain

Arsene Wenger believes Aaron Ramsey has all of the attributes to be a great future captain at Arsenal, and will give him the chance when the time is right.

Wenger can see Ramsey following the steps of legendary figures such as Tony Adams, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry.

Injury has plagued the Welshman’s career so far, but after ending last season by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final, and starting this campaign impressively, Wenger is looking to the future for the midfielder.

When asked about Ramsey’s potential to become a future captain at the club, Wenger said: “Why not? It is all there. He has maturity, has improved technically and is more conscious of the importance of his technical qualities. His game is clean. He has a huge physical power.

“The target for him will be to have 30 games.”