Wenger hints Zlatan may be too old to do well in England

Arsene Wenger has issued a warning to Manchester United’s new star signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, hinting he may be too old for the Premier League.

Zlatan scored just four minutes into his United debut in a pre-season friendly against Galatasaray, scoring fittingly with an acrobatic bicycle kick to announce himself.

Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United this summer on a free transfer after leaving Paris after four years, having also had success at Ajax, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Wenger respects the Swede’s talent, but admitted he may struggle to cope with the style of play in England.

“Honestly I don’t know [how he will get on],” Wenger said, speaking ahead of Arsenal’s final pre-season game against Manchester City.

“Going for him is his class, his talent, his desire to do well. What goes against him is that he is not the youngest player anymore, so you are questioned about that in every game.

“From what I saw of him last year at Paris Saint-Germain, it was his most complete season as an individual player and as a team player. He became a really great team player last season.

“On the mental aspect he will bring something to Man United as well. He is a winner, he has charisma and he will give them a strength as well as his individual quality.”