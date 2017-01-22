Wenger: ‘I just should have shut up and apologised’

Arsene Wenger admitted he was “pleased” with the performance of his Arsenal side, despite needing a 97th minute penalty to beat Burnley.

Sean Dyche felt Arsenal should never have been awarded the last-gasp penalty which saw the Gunners secure a 2-1 home victory.

Dyche’s men looked set to earn a big away point when Andre Gray scored from the spot in stoppage time to cancel out Shkodran Mustafi’s 59th-minute effort.

But Arsenal were given a spot-kick of their own in the last of seven additional minutes when referee Jon Moss, who had already shown Granit Xhaka a red card and sent Arsene Wenger to the stands, pointed to the spot again after Ben Mee’s high foot connected with Laurent Koscielny in the box.

Alexis Sanchez converted the resulting penalty to seal victory for the Gunners, but Dyche thought Koscielny was in an offside position.

Arsenal boss Wenger had a different view of the incident.

He said: “On television it looked like a penalty. I think Koscielny came out again before he kicked the ball. Is that a fraction of thousands of a second offside or not? I don’t know. It looked like he came back and went again.”

Speaking about being sent to the stands, Wenger added: “I just should have shut up and apologised.

“I should have kept my control even if it was in a hectic time.”

On the subject of Burnley’s performance, Dyche added: “I don’t think anyone gave us a chance today before the game, other than ourselves of course, and our fans.

“So I was pleased with the overall performance but you can’t help but be sick at the end, quite obviously, because you need big decisions to go in your favour and they didn’t today.”