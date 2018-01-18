Wenger: I respect United for paying Sanchez £500k a week

The reported £500,000 a week wage that Manchester United are said to be willing to pay Alexis Sanchez has been met by a nonplussed reaction from Arsene Wenger.

United’s move to sign Sanchez is close to completion, with Armenian winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan headed the other way.

United have attracted criticism for the figures involved in the move, with the Chilean set to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League by far, with Sanchez’s £500,000 a week deal set to earn him £270,000 a week AFTER tax.

When asked for his thoughts on the supposed salary offer United had made to Sanchez, Wenger replied: “I do not want to comment on the numbers they offer.

“I respect Man United because they raise the money they pay to players with their own resources. It’s up to them how much they pay.

“United is a club very well managed financially so I don’t have any problem with what they pay.”

Arsenal reportedly offered a weekly wage of around £300,000 in an attempt to keep Sanchez, but Wenger was coy when pushed.

“We did the maximum we could afford to do, maybe one day I will come out with the numbers on that.”

Asked whether Arsenal are unable to compete with United or Manchester City, Wenger replied: “Financially, yes. But that does not mean we cannot compete on the pitch.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.

“There is no mystery that United and City have more resources.”