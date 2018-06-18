Wenger identifies captain Neymar as one of Brazil’s problems

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that Neymar is a prime example of why football is no longer producing ‘natural captains’.

Wenger is currently working as a pundit for beIN SPORTS during the World Cup, and was offering his analysis on Brazil’s draw with Switzerland.

The stalemate left many feeling disappointed with Brazil’s start to the tournament, and Wenger identified a possible problem for the Selecao.

“You don’t have natural captains anymore in the younger generation,” Wenger said.

“I don’t know why. Maybe because every player is now a star.

“For example, Neymar is the superstar. This guy has 170m followers.

“Even if I am captain of Neymar, he’ll do what he wants.”