Wenger impressed with Arsenal character after ‘tough’ test

Arsene Wenger declared himself delighted by the composure and character of his side after their 3-2 win over Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

The Gunners found themselves two goals down in the first, and while Wenger admitted his players appeared surprised by their hosts, he was more interesting in hailing the composure that saw them turn the contest on its head.

“We needed to keep our composure,” he told reporters. “I believe we were surprised by the speed of their start but after that we came back to 2-2 which was positive.

“We were less fluent in the second-half but we eventually got a goal close to the end. Ludogorets maintained their intensity for 90 minutes so it was more difficult than at the Emirates where they dropped off.”

A further positive on the night for Arsenal was the return of midfielder Aaron Ramsey after injury, and he says he hopes his injury difficulties are finally behind him.

“On a personal level I’m delighted to be back getting minutes under my belt,” he said. “My target is just to stay fit and keep playing. We are in good shape going into the next game.

“Ludogorets have some top quality in their team and caught us on two counter-attacks.”