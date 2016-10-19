Wenger insists ‘important’ Giroud still has Arsenal future

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has been told he is an ‘important player’ by manager Arsene Wenger, despite not starting in the Premier League this season.

The Frenchman has finally returned to training after being sidelined by a toe injury, but has found his place in the forward line taken by Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez has amassed five goals and five assists so far this campaign and has impressed in his new role, but Wenger insisted that Giroud still has a part to play this season.

“He is an important player in our squad,” Wenger said.

“The squad is not 11, we are 25 players and everybody will contribute at different parts of the season.”What sometimes looks permanent in October is completely revolutionised in December.

“We all have only one target: to be successful together, no matter who it is.”

Giroud may be tempting fate in picking up another injury though, as yesterday he challenged Conor McGregor to a cage fight.

“McGregor, when you want” he said to the camera, before admitting: “Okay… I’m dead.”

Laurent Koscielny asked: “How long would you last against Conor McGregor in a fight?”

Giroud replied: “Maybe 10 seconds?”