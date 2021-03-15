Wenger outlines key Kane qualities, admits he should be at Arsenal

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger feels Harry Kane could play a dual role for Tottenham and wishes the striker had stayed with the Gunners.

Kane, 27, spent time in the Arsenal youth set-up, before finding himself, via Watford, at Spurs. The rest is history although there is still a lot of the striker’s story to be written.

Kane has gone on to establish himself as one of the best marksman in European football. He has already bagged 214 goals from 325 appearances in all competitions for the north Londoners.

The Walthamstow-born ace has also notched 32 goals from 51 England outings and wears the Three Lions’ armband. Wenger got a chance to see Kane up close and personal while in the dugout at several north London derbies.

And now having left the club, he can give a measured view of Jose Mourinho’s talisman. There is no doubting Kane’s goalscoring abilities but the Frenchman feels there is so much more to his game.

“I think he is a top leader in Tottenham, he’s a top leader in the England national team,” he told beIN Sports. “I respect highly his commitment and his quality.

“What I like is that he could basically play as a No.10, because of the quality of his assists and the speed of his vision.”

Kane could have been wearing red

Kane was part of Arsenal’s youth academy at the age of eight. He was let go but used that as motivation to forge a professional career.

In an interview three years ago, the former Millwall loan star confessed that being rejected had spurred him on. Wenger admits that he is one that got away – something that happens throughout the football world.

On Kane playing for Spurs, the 71-year-old added: “That’s where he made the wrong decision! I know about his story, but he was very young, just nine years old and his father moved.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but it was at a very young age. The history of every club is full of players you’ve missed that became top stars. Unfortunately – I would like them all to be in the red and white.”

Kane played the full 90 minutes as Spurs went down 2-1 to Arsenal on Sunday. It left them six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea but with a game in hand over the Blues.

Next up is the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash with Dinamo Zagreb. Kane scored both goals as Mourinho’s men secured a 2-0 first-leg advantage.

