Wenger keeps Ozil guessing as he confirms goalkeeper choice

David Ospina will once again start for Arsenal in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, though Mesut Ozil’s involvement remains unclear.

The Colombian featured in all six group matches earlier in the season and will start in place of Petr Cech, while Granit Xhaka is available having been banned domestically.

“Nothing to hide, said Arsene Wenger. “We’re here because of the quality of his [Ospina’s] performances.”

However, the Gunners boss stopped short of quashing rumours that out-of-sorts playmaker Ozil will be dropped for the game.

“It’s not the best moment to give out the XI. I will pick the team tomorrow. Ozil is highly focused.”

Lucas Perez (hamstring) has not travelled as he joins Aaron Ramsey (calf) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) on the sidelines.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Xhaka, Elneny, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi, Sanchez, Giroud.