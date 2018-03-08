Wenger explains why Ozil & Mkhitaryan CAN play together

Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are more than capable of shining in the same team, according to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners duo have come under scrutiny in recent weeks for their poor performances, with the Arsenal squad reportedly turning on both of them after the defeat to Brighton.

It is also believed that their wages are proving a problem with teammates, and there is a “growing resentment” in the squad towards the pair and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal have lost four games in succession and won only two of their last eight, and on Thursday face an in-form AC Milan side in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Both are likely to feature in the first leg in the San Siro, and amid suggestions the air cannot play together due to having similar styles and wanting to occupy similar spaces, Wenger says “history proves” they can succeed.

“It is of course possible because it depends on what you call a number 10,” he said.

“I believe good players are all number 10 because they are creative and they defend well.

“Football is full of famous stories of number 10s who have played together. History proves that great players can.

“They also had the questions of can they do it or not and have success. It started with Brazil in 1970.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.