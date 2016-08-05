Wenger lines up Ljungberg to replace Henry – report

Joe Williams

Freddie Ljungberg: Could replace the departed Thierry Henry

Arsene Wenger is ready to replace departed Thierry Henry with Freddie Ljungberg as part of Arsenal’s under-18 coaching staff, according to reports.

Henry fell out with Wenger after the legend criticised the north London club in his job as a pundit for Sky Sports, leading to the Gunners boss asking him to quit his role on TV if he wanted to remain as part of the coaching set-up.

However, the Gunners’ all-time leading goalscorer declined and has now left his position at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Times claims that Ljungberg is now the favourite to assist Kwame Ampadu in the under-18s after impressing with the under-15 age group previously.

Patrick Vieira – who manages Major League Soccer side New York City FC – and Mikel Arteta have now taken up coaching roles elsewhere and Wenger is often criticised for not providing opportunities for former players.



