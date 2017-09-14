Wenger makes admission over Mesut Ozil contract talks

Arsene Wenger has admitted that contract talks with Arsenal star Mesut Ozil have “slowed down” since August.

Ozil is out of contract next summer and was linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium all summer.

Manchester United are the latest club to apparently show interest in the Germany international, with Jose Mourinho previously having worked with the midfielder at Real Madrid.

However, as doubts grow over the possibility of a new deal at Arsenal, Wenger remains hopeful that they can find an agreement.

“Of course [I am hopeful],” the Frenchman said prior to Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Köln.

“The contract talks have slowed down a little bit since August 31, because we need a little breather and to focus on the competition. But we will slowly get back into that.”

Wenger also spoke about Jack Wilshere, who is set to be available for the Gunners’ trip across London to face Chelsea on Sunday.

“You have certainly seen the video of him when we played against Barcelona — his game is about that,” Wenger said.

“He needs a little burst to get away from people because he can move the game forward and, if you can move the game forward, you need your legs to get you out of pressure.

“That will come back [for him] — it is coming back in training. He is very hungry and sharp. He is not completely at his best, but he is getting there. He enjoys being back and competing for his place and what I see in training is positive.”