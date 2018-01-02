Wenger makes Arsenal promise should Ozil & Alexis make exits

Arsene Wenger has pledged to bring in top-class replacements should the worst happen and Arsenal were to lose both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Wenger said they are yet to be contacted by any interested clubs but insisted the Gunners will not suffer if the duo depart.

Sanchez and Ozil are yet to extend their contracts, which expire in the summer, and are now free to speak to foreign clubs in January.

Wenger will be on the lookout for new signings too this month, but admitted he will adjust his plans depending on Sanchez and Ozil’s situation.

“We are out there and look of course to do some things,” Wenger said.

“We will do but when is very difficult to say because that does not depend only on us. We are open to any position for the exceptional player that can give us a plus. It depends a little bit on the injuries as well.

“On the other hand it depends if we manage to extend the contracts of the players who are at the end of their contracts in June.

“It will depend on that as well. We have to take the consequences of those decisions and respond to it.

“How we cope with that, first of all we have not lost them yet, and secondly we will respond to that by bringing in players of top quality.

“This club has lost many, many big players and has always responded well. Massive players have left this club and the club will always be in a strong position on that front.”

