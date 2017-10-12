Wenger makes January admission over Sanchez, Ozil futures

Arsene Wenger has admitted that Arsenal are considering cashing in on both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in January.

The attacking duo are both out of contract next summer and will be able to leave on free transfers, but it would appear that the Gunners are now looking to receive fees for the players.

Speaking ahead of the weekend clash at Watford, Wenger admitted: “In our situation, we have envisaged every solution. “It is possible [that they leave in January].”

Wenger has admitted that no deadline has been placed on either player to decide where their future lies at the Emirates or elsewhere, but admitted regarding Ozil: “It is my understanding [that he wants to stay].

“I hope the situation can be turned around.

Sanchez has yet to return from international duty and Wenger has admitted that there could be some fitness issues ahead of the weekend, adding: “I will have to speak to him.

“Yesterday, I watched the whole game and I must say he got some special treatment. It was very physical and mentally I will have to assess the situation.”