Wenger: No substance to fresh Sanchez PSG rumours

Arsene Wenger has dismissed reports claiming Alexis Sanchez is on the verge of a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Chilean, who is out of contract next summer, has appeared to be agitating for a move, and it has been claimed in the media he has met PSG sporting director Antero Henrique for talks.

However, speaking after the 3-0 friendly defeat to Chelsea, Wenger refuted those reports.

“It is only media imagination,” he told reporters.

On the game itself, in which Arsenal were comprehensively outplayed, Wenger added: “It was the last day of our tour and it was quite long and we looked a bit jaded. It was the impact of heat and games

“I think the impact is small, but we are tired because we worked hard. It is normal that the players are a bit tired after two weeks of intense preparation.

“This week we had two intense games (one against Bayern Munich) as well. It is better to have played two big teams and see the potential of the squad.”