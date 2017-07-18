No messing from Wenger as he makes Arsenal stance clear to Alexis

Arsene Wenger insists Alexis Sanchez has been told he will stay at Arsenal this season – and has told the Chile forward to forget any hopes he had of leaving the club this summer.

Sanchez’s future at Arsenal has been the subject of plenty of speculation for a number of months, with the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester City all linked with his signature.

The player has just 11 months remaining on his current deal and is yet to commit to a new deal. But despite time ticking away on his deal, Sanchez’s hopes of seeing Arsenal cash in on him are slimming with the Gunners adamant he won’t be allowed to leave this summer.

Speaking at the weekend, Sanchez all but confirmed he was looking to leave by saying: “I’ve made my decision, now I wait for Arsenal’s reply. The idea is to play and win the Champions League. I’ve dreamt about it since I was a kid.”

Wenger, however, has once again stressed in his latest update on the transfer saga that Sanchez will be 100% staying where he is.

“The decision has been made and we will stick to that. The decision is not to sell,” Wenger said.

“We played 20 years in the Champions League. That’s 17 years before Sanchez arrived and three years with him, so he can get us back in there.”

Wenger’s stance comes in response to quotes attributed to Sanchez in the Chilean media, but Wenger feels he could have been misinterpreted by the press.

“I don’t give too much importance to things that are translated, you know,” he added. “The whole interview that I got didn’t really mean that.

“The main focus for us is to concentrate on the Premier League and the Premier League for me today is more important than the Champions League.”

Wenger’s stance suggests Arsenal are prepared to gamble on Sanchez’s future and risk losing the £60million-rated star for nothing next summer.