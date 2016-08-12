Wenger calms Ozil & Sanchez fears; trio face ‘massive’ season

Arsene Wenger has moved to calm supporters’ fears that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could leave Arsenal.

The star duo have both been linked with moves away from the Emirates this summer, with Juventus keen on Sanchez and reports suggesting Ozil is interested in rejoining Real Madrid.

Both players are entering into the final two years of their contracts, but Wenger expects the pair to sign new deals.

When asked if there was an update on the attackers, he replied: “No. We keep that internally and make progress always but it is not always a quick process. There is no reason for Arsenal fans to be concerned.

“At the moment we have priorities which are a bit different. Most of the extensions are after the window as you have more time for that. I think so (they will still extend).”

Meanwhile, the Frenchman has also ruled out a move for a new striker, insisting that he only wants to add a new centre-back to his squad.

And ahead of the season opener against Liverpool, Wenger highlighted England trio Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as players who could face make-or-break campaigns.

“For them it’s a massive season as they belong to the English national team with a new possibility for them because there is a new coach. But what is most important is to do well for their clubs,” he said.

“All three have a point to prove for different reasons. Most of the time it is because they are injured but today at the top level you have to be consistently, physically at the top.

“The difference between players and the teams is so small that you have to be at the top physically.”