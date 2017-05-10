Wenger praises Sanchez; discusses Giroud, Welbeck dilemma

Arsene Wenger was happy with Alexis Sanchez’s display as Arsenal beat Southampton – but admits he has a problem choosing between his two main strikers.

The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners at St Mary’s; Sanchez and Olivier Giroud getting the goals to move Arsenal back fifth in the Premier League table.

They sit just three points behind Manchester City in fourth place, andWenger was pleased his side backed up their performance in beating United on Sunday.

“Overall it was a very convincing win,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was a very even game in the first half but in the second half I felt we took over and created many opportunities to score.”

On Sanchez’s well-taken goal, Wenger added: “That’s Alexis, he’s a player that never gives up and is tricky to stop.

“He’s very good in a small space and once he has the ball in the box he’s dangerous.

“Alexis is always a slow starter in games but he gets stronger and stronger.”

Giroud settled the contest with a late header and Wenger admitted the form of his frontmen has left him with a selection headache.

“It’s difficult at the moment for me to choose between (Danny) Welbeck and Giroud,” said Wenger.

“Both of them are playing well and both have a great team spirit. I’m always harsh with the one that doesn’t play.”