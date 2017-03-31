Wenger prepared to ‘sit and talk’ to Bilbao over potential transfer

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is ready to let Nacho Monreal move to Athletic Bilbao in the summer, according to reports.

Monreal has made 155 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners since joining from Malaga in 2013 and has played 30 matches this campaign.

It hasn’t been his best season with Arsenal and now AS claims that the north London club are prepared to ‘sit and talk’ with La Liga side Athletic Bilbao over a potential transfer.

Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy and Celtic’s Kieran Tierney have been linked with the Gunners in recent times but despite these latest reports Monreal still seems first choice at the Emirates.

And, having signed a new deal in 2016, it’s unlikely that Wenger will let Monreal move to Bilbao easily.