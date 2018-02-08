Wenger questions Mahrez actions after failed Man City move

Arsene Wenger questioned Riyad Mahrez’s reaction to missing out on a move to Manchester City and insisted that players should be ‘100% committed’ to their respective clubs.

The Algeria winger saw a deadline day switch to The Etihad fall through after Leicester decided to hold out for a fee of around £90million for the player.

Mahrez has not trained with the Foxes since and the PFA are said to be ready to step in to act as peacemaker between the player and the club.

City are reported to have since pulled out of the race for the 26-year-old, who has also been interesting the Gunners since being named Premier League Player of the Year in 2015-16.

And Wenger, speaking ahead of Saturday’s derby clash with Tottenham, believes that Mahrez should show more professionalism going forward: “You want the clubs to behave well and the players to behave well.

“In the case of Mahrez, I know a little bit of the story, I wouldn’t like to come out on that because it’s very difficult for me to assess what’s happening in a different club.

“Overall, you want the players to behave 100% professionally committed to the club. I wouldn’t like to assess the situation at Leicester, it’s not my job to do that.”