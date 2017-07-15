Wenger reacts to Mbappe to Arsenal link; predicts striker’s future

Arsene Wenger says he expects Kylian Mbappe to stay at Monaco this summer, after denying reports Arsenal had bid over £100million for the striker.

The France forward is one of the world’s most wanted players after scoring 15 times and assisting eight more in Ligue 1 last season as his Monaco side won the title.

The likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been credited with an interest – while Manchester City were also tipped as “serious contenders” to sign the teenager earlier this week.

But Wenger insists Arsenal’s aren’t actually in the running for Mbappe, amid claims the club had made a world-record bid for the striker.

On reports of a bid for the player, Wenger said: “That’s not true. People have a big imagination. What we know now is that Mbappe is over £100m and after that it’s free to imagine what you want.

“But we have not made any offer.”

When asked where he thinks Mbappe will be playing his football this season, Wenger continued: “I think he will stay, it looks like that. One more season. Maybe he has too much choice. In the end, people don’t move.”