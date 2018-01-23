Wenger relishing challenge with ‘world class’ Mkhitaryan

Arsene Wenger has revealed his delight at the capture of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and vowed to get the best out of the playmaker.

The attacking midfielder completed his switch to The Emirates on Monday night after Alexis Sanchez moved to United in a straight swap deal.

Mkhitaryan has so far struggled for consistency during his time in the Premier League and was often frozen out by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

Wenger, however, believes the Armenian international can rediscover the form that made him such at star at Borussia Dortmund after making the move to north London.

The Gunners chief said: “I have no doubt about his attitude, his commitment and desire to do well. It’s my challenge to get him to express his incredible talent.

“I believe we lose a world-class player and gain a world-class player.

“Mkhitaryan has the qualities to integrate into our game. He has a good team attitude. He’s very versatile. He can play in all kinds of positions.”