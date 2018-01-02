Wenger responds to claims Arsenal could bid for £30m David Luiz

Arsene Wenger has given a blunt response when asked if Arsenal could move for unsettled Chelsea defender David Luiz this month.

The Brazilian has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte and is expected to be allowed to leave this month. The likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have been heavily mentioned as suitors for the former PSG star, but Arsenal’s name has also cropped up in a plethora of media reports.

And amid claims Arsenal were ready to spend £30million to lure the player across London to the Emirates, Wenger responded to the rumours by saying: “I don’t want to speak about any names.

“But these reports are wrong.”

Arsenal face Chelsea at the Emirates on Wednesday evening and while David Luiz is unlikely to feature, the Gunners will hope to claim a much-needed win against Antonio Conte’s side following the frustration of their draw with West Brom at New Year’s Eve.

