Wenger responds to Mertesacker claims; delivers Wilshere update

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has defended Per Mertesacker after the veteran defender admitted he would burden the Gunners by playing for the side at the moment.

The World Cup winner will take up his new role as academy manager from the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, this season he is still part of Arsene Wenger’s first-team squad, but has not featured since playing in the FA Cup at Nottingham Forest in January.

The 33-year-old gave a revealing interview German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, admitting he feels violently sick before games, and claiming he would rather sit on the bench than play.

When asked about the defender, Wenger said in his press conference to preview Arsenal’s Europa League clash with AC Milan, that the player had a right to speak honestly.

“The quotes weren’t a surprise for me,” Wenger said.

“To be a pro footballer is high expectations. They are very demanding of themselves and it creates stress.”

Wenger continued: “Today you need a high resistance to stress. You are depending on your body.

“I think once he stops he will be ready to play again…. but he has had a very long career and he puts pressure on himself in every session.”

Wenger on Wilshere future

Discussing the future of Jack Wilshere, Wenger said he will speak to the player again over the coming weeks.

The England midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and Wednesday’s papers suggested he would be a target for Everton in the summer.

“On my side nothing has changed,” Wenger said.

“Jack will be free at the end of the season. We make a proposal to him, I want him to stay and be linked with the club in the future.

“That is my desire and I hope he will do it.”

Wilshere could earn a recall to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies with Holland and Italy and Wenger added he would fully back his selection.

“I wish he will be in the England squad,” he added.

“The vibes I get are positive.

“I have to leave it to Gareth Southgate I have enough to do with my job.”

