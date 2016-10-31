Wenger: Returning star can be Arsenal’s Frank Lampard

Arsene Wenger believes Aaron Ramsey can reclaim a place in Arsenal’s midfield after tipping him to become one of the Premier League’s top goalscoring midfielders.

The Wales midfielder has hardly figured this season after suffering a hamstring injury in the first game of the season, but he made his return to the fold on Saturday as a 77th-minute substitute for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 4-1 win at Sunderland.

Ramsey has offered more of a threat in the final third over recent years, with double figures reached across all competitions in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Although yet to score this season, Wenger doesn’t think it will be long before the 25-year-old can be a Lampard-esque driving force for him in the middle of the park.

“He drives and pushes the team forward and that is exactly what we want in our side,” said the Frenchman.

“He is Lampard-ish you know. He likes to get in the box and shoot from distance. They have similar qualities.”

Ramsey has some way to go before he can match the achievements of Lampard, who scored 10 or more goals in 10 successive seasons for Chelsea.