Wenger reveals Arsenal striker blow; duo doubtful for derby

Arsene Wenger’s north London derby preparations have suffered a blow with Olivier Giroud almost certainly ruled out through injury.

The France forward picked up a knock on international duty and is set to miss Saturday’s clash against Tottenham at The Emirates.

“Giroud picked up an injury, I don’t think he will be available,” Wenger said. “It’s short term, we have to assess him on Monday.”

However, Wenger will check on the fitness of Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck, who are both close to making a return to action.

The Frenchman added: “Mustafi will have a final check tomorrow, Welbeck as well. I will make decisions on them tomorrow.”