Wenger reveals his take on Koscielny’s Arsenal situation

Arsene Wenger says he is “very surprised” by Laurent Koscielny’s current situation at Arsenal.

The 33-year-old centre-back was a Wenger signing at Arsenal when he arrived for £10million in 2010 from Lorient.

Last season’s skipper has made more than 350 appearances for the Gunners and his refusal to go on tour with Unai Emery’s men has come as a big shock to Wenger and Arsenal’s fans.

The Tulle-born defender refused to travel to the United States for Arsenal’s pre-season tour after it’s believed the club refused to grant him a transfer back to his native France.

Koscielny is attempting to force through a move with several Ligue 1 sides interested in signing him this summer, while Arsenal tackle him with disciplinary proceedings.

“I am very surprised by the current situation,” Wenger told L’Equipe, as cited by Get French Football News.

“I do not know the whole story, but Laurent’s behaviour with me has always been beyond reproach. I think highly of Laurent as a man.”

Koscielny, who has one year remaining on his contract, is training with Arsenal’s youth players at London Colney.

Emery says he pleaded with Koscielny to go on tour.

“He started training with us this pre-season and I spoke with him three times for his situation,” Emery said this week.

“We wanted him to come with us on this tour but he decided to stay. Now it is a matter for the club and for the player.”