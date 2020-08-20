Wenger reveals major Arsenal regret over Bayern sensation Gnabry

Arsene Wenger has revealed his regret that Serge Gnabry refused a contract extension at Arsenal back in 2016.

The Germany international left the Emirates Stadium for Werder Bremen that year on a free transfer. He eventually made an €8m move to Bayern Munich only a year later.

Following a loan move to Hoffenheim, Gnabry has now established himself as a key player for Bayern and Germany.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has played a major role in guiding his side to the Champions League final against PSG. The winger has scored nine goals and added two assists ahead of the showpiece game on Sunday.

“Let’s not forget Gnabry, I bought him at the age of 15 from Stuttgart and he was injured a lot,” former Arsenal boss Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

“He’s creative, he can score goals, right-footed, left-footed, good power, good penetration, very, very clever with the timing of his runs. His tendency was a bit too easy, like I told you about with young, talented players.

“But he has matured a lot and he is one of the dominant players now in Germany.

“No, no [I didn’t want to let him go]. We had an agreement with him. I had given him out on loan to West Brom and he didn’t play a game, came back, he was injured.

“We worked with him very hard for six months and he went out with the German national team under-21s. Bayern made a deal with Bremen and in the end he didn’t want to extend the contract [at Arsenal].

“I was very sad that we couldn’t get over the line with him because I knew that he would have a great future. He can play No 10, he can be a No 9, he is a very intelligent player.”

