Wenger reveals new centre-back to cover in Arsenal defence

Arsene Wenger has suggested he is ready to promote from the youth team rather than splash the cash on a new centre-back this summer.

Following an eye-catching performance against an MLS All-Stars team in San Jose, Polish youngster Krystian Bielik looks like he will be given an opportunity to play in central defence for the Gunners – despite having just one substitute appearance in the League Cup to his name – after being converted from a defensive midfielder by Wenger.

“Bielik has all the qualities and ingredients to be a top level centre-back,” Wenger told reporters.

“The one thing he is missing is the experience in this position because he came to us as a central midfielder, but I converted him into a centre-back because I felt he can play the type of football we want to play as a centre-back.”

Arsenal have most recently being linked with Valencia’s Shkrodan Mustafi, yet Wenger is willing to give Bielik the chance to impress before deciding whether to let him continue his short-term development in another league.

Wenger added: “What I have try to do with him this season is to work on his positional play and improve him, and give him some games. If in December, he is not ready, we will try and get him to play somewhere.”