Wenger reveals thoughts on Pogba deal; drops transfer hint

Arsene Wenger has admitted Paul Pogba “ticks all the boxes” for Manchester United but insisted he is trying to improve his own squad.

The 22-year-old Frenchman completed his world-record move back to Old Trafford on Tuesday, which prompted Jose Mourinho to have another dig at his Premier League rivals by saying that Arsenal and Liverpool were “too small” to construct a transfer of this magnitude.

Wenger was more analytical in his response, revealing the four main components behind a transfer fee and why we have witnessed the £100m barrier being smashed for the first time.

“The value of a player is dependent on his talent, the expected strengthening of the team, his age and of course his resale value,” Wenger said.

“When you speak about Pogba, it ticks all these boxes – but we are in a system that we don’t master.

“We have to follow the prices paid by other people. That has gone up because the availability of money is much higher. That’s why we may have crossed the £100m bar for the first time.”

Wenger also revealed that his main concern was getting his current squad ready for the season ahead but, following their latest injury blow in defence to Gabriel, he is keeping a firm eye on potential new recruits.

“We are in the transfer market, but we are focused on concentrating on our players – we have to get them ready for the season” he added.

“On the other hand, with what happened with us, of course we are looking outside to strengthen our squad.”

The Frenchman did have some good news to share about Jack Wilshere at the official Premier League launch.

“He has a very big year ahead – I must say his preparation was encouraging,” said Wenger.

“He had a little setback recently but its looks very minor and of course for us to have a great season it is important to have a great Jack Wilshere.”