Wenger sets deadline for Arsenal duo Sanchez and Ozil

Arsene Wenger has hinted at the possibility of selling both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in January, if he cannot tie either down to a new deal before then.

The Arsenal duo are both out-of-contract in the summer, and negotiations over new deals has stalled.

Sanchez was on the verge of joining Manchester City on deadline day in the summer, but a failed move from the Gunners for Thomas Lemar of Moncao put a halt on the transfer.

Pep Guardiola has retained his interest and admiration for the Chilean, whilst Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be keen on Ozil.

Despite Wenger being eager to keep the pair for the remainder of the season, the Frenchman has hinted that he may have to reconsider his options if contract negotiations continue to stall.

“No decision has been made on that front,” Wenger told beIN Sport.

“Do we let anyone go in January? We’ll have to think about that to see where we stand with them at the end of December.”

It is believed that Man United may move for Ozil in January, in a bid to avoid having to participate in an open auction for the German in the summer, when he is free to move where he pleases.

