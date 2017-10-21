Wenger staying calm amid Mesut Ozil’s Man Utd rumours

Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil will remain “100% focused” on life at Arsenal amid claims the player is close to securing a move to Manchester United.

The 29-year-old is out of contract next summer and Gunners boss Wenger admitted last week that they may try and cash in on the Germany star in January rather than lose him for nothing.

That admission has led to Ozil claiming that he will link up again with Jose Mourinho, having played under the now United boss during his spell at Real Madrid, according to the Daily Mirror.

But the Frenchman has faith in Ozil’s conduct and when discussing the German’s future, he told the club’s website: “We have to deal with all kinds of speculation when the players are at the end of their contracts.

“On the other hand, to be professional is to give 100 per cent as long as you are somewhere. For the rest, we came out many times and said that’s the situation.

“It [the media] can come out tomorrow and say that he extends his contract here. It will be exactly the same, it will not change anything. When you play the next game, commit 100 per cent.

“When a player plays for Arsenal Football Club, his commitment cannot be linked with the length of his contract, it has just to be linked with the responsibility and the ambition he has to win the football game.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wenger added: “It can be a problem for the press conferences, but for football players it is not exactly the same. He is responsible for his performances on the Saturday, he has a social contract with the rest of the players.

“Players going or not going it’s not a new thing and that’s why I tell you it’s not an excuse. We all want to play football, and never miss a game in your life because of your future. You just focus on enjoying the day and giving absolutely everything.”