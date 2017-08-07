Wenger suggests delay in Arsenal duo’s deals are his fault

Arsene Wenger fears the delay in resolving his own contract saga at Arsenal may be to blame for the ongoing wait to pin Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil down to new deals.

The 67-year-old Frenchman is close to clocking up 21 years as Gunners boss, but with his own future hugely under the spotlight last season, Wenger waited until the end of May before confirming he had signed a new two-year deal.

And Wenger fears that uncertainty over his future has led to doubts surrounding his two star men, who both now have just over 10 months left on their existing contracts.

Speaking about how his own saga may have affected the dressing room, Wenger said: “It’s down to us to put a positive atmosphere around the team.

“A lot was created by my own situation. Maybe I made a mistake.”

Wenger ready for Leicester

Wenger hopes their Community Shield success over Chelsea can help the Gunners start the new Premier League season in strong fashion when they welcome Leicester on Friday night.

“Overall I believe that it’s down to us,” Wenger added on previous slow Arsenal starts. “The trend has always to come from the team. We had some bad starts recently, the last four years, in the first game of the Premier League.

“But we had the intensity in the games in our preparation that is needed to be ready.”