Wenger suggests Iwobi can become Arsenal’s No.10

Arsene Wenger believes Alex Iwobi has the quality to become Arsenal’s number 10.

Iwobi has caught the eye since breaking into Arsenal’s first team last season, keeping Theo Walcott out of the starting XI at the end of the previous campaign and registering three assists in his seven league appearances this term.

The 20-year-old has largely played on the wing for the Gunners, but Arsenal boss Wenger foresees the Nigeria international moving into the centre of the field.

“You see, he is not a typical winger and I think he can play in that [No 10] role,” he said.

“He turns the game forward, he passes the ball through the lines very well. He has a final ball in him. He is now a little bit, I think he has it all in the locker to pass and give the final ball.

“What you want from him now is the finishing, you know. That’s still a little part that is missing in his game. I think he is too nervous at the moment when he has the possibility to finish.”