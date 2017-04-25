Wenger admits to making plans for next season

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he is planning for next season, although he refused to answer direct questions about his future, but he did comment on Olivier Giroud’s.

At Tuesday’s press call ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League date with Leicester Wenger was asked three specific questions on his Arsenal future and each question produced the same reply from the Frenchman.

Wenger was asked: ‘Are there any updates on your future?’

“No,” said Wenger.

That was followed with: ‘Any idea when you will tell us?’

The 67-year-old replied: “No.”

And when asked if this season will decide his future, he again replied: “No.”

The Gunners boss did though admit he was looking at potential new signings and making plans for next season

“Of course. [I am looking]. I work until the last day of the season for the present and the future,” said Wenger.

Asked whether he was watching his targets or the club’s, he added: “The club’s future is important.”

Wenger was also asked about the future of striker Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move to Marseille.

The France forward has made only eight Premier League starts this season, scoring nine goals and there has been talk the 30-year-old may look to move on, despite only renewing his contract in January.

Giroud has over two years to run on his deal and Wenger says her has no intention of moving the targetman on.

“I have had no approach from Marseille,” said Wenger.

“We want to keep Olivier Giroud.”

Arsenal get back to Premier League business on Wednesday when they host champions Leicester and Wenger says the target is to win every game as they chase a spot in the top four.

“It has to be the target to win every game – starting against Leicester,” added Wenger

“We have to transfer our energy levels from Sunday to the Premier League. It is possible but we need a perfect run-in. The door is open.”

Wenger confirmed the club did not pick up any fresh injuries at Wembley, when asked about his team to face Leicester.

“It’s unknown territory at the moment. We have medical checks today to see who is available.

“Nobody picked up any injuries in the game,” said Wenger, who also confirmed the injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was not serious.

“It was precautionary and not a serious injury. We will test him today. It was a foot injury,” added Wenger.