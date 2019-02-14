Arsene Wenger has cheekily suggested Real Madrid sign Christian Eriksen this summer – deeming the Tottenham star as the most natural heir to Luka Modric.

The classy Danish playmaker was again a shining light as Tottenham produced a stirring second-half performance as Borussia Dortmund were resoundingly beaten at Wembley to leave Mauricio Pochettino’s side near to a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

However, speculation over Eriksen’s future continues to gather pace, with the former Ajax man having just 17 months left on his existing Tottenham contract.

The player has been strongly linked with €100m moves to PSG and Barcelona recently, but Wenger – speaking in his role as a pundit for BeIn Sports – reckons it is Real Madrid who should come calling.

“He is the outstanding player at Tottenham and the worry you can have for Tottenham is can they keep a player of that quality,” the former Arsenal manager said.

“I think he has developed extremely well. He can score, he can deliver on set-pieces, he can give the final ball, he works very hard for the team. You do not find many players with so many qualities.

“He is the player that [Luka] Modric was before at Tottenham but he scores more goals.”

Eriksen arrived at White Hart Lane a year after Modric’s departure and the bargain £11.5million signing has developed into not just one of Tottenham’s best players, but also one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

He has also scored 63 goals in 259 games during his time at the club, and has also created a staggering 518 chances in that time – more than any other player – underlining exactly what Mauricio Pochettino and Co are so desperate to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

