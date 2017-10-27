Wenger to have position reviewed by Arsenal at end of season

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the Arsenal board will evaluate his position at the club come the end of the season.

The Gunners currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 16 points from their opening nine fixtures.

Having signed a new two-year deal in the summer, it appeared Wenger would be staying at the helm until at least 2019.

However, speaking on Thursday at the club’s annual general meeting, he suggested that talks would take place when the 2017/18 season is over.

“I want to see what the board thinks of my performance,” Wenger said.

“After that we decide where we go from there. My desire has always been to respect my contracts, but that is what I meant.”

Fan protests called for Wenger to leave during the 2016/17 season as the Gunners finished 18 points behind champions Chelsea.

However, Wenger told shareholders that the current side has “something special” and that there is a chance that the current crop can win silverware.

“My hunger, my commitment is bigger than ever,” he said. “I question myself a lot, don’t worry, I will sit down every year to see where I go.

“The present for me is about style of play, winning trophies, winning every game. Don’t think I don’t know. It’s essential.

“No matter what happens one day I will always love this club forever and be an eternal fan.”