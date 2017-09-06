Wenger trolled as Mourinho debates ‘win-and-leave’ mentality

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has rejected the notion he is a short-term manager, as he aimed a dig at Arsene Wenger over his Premier League title drought.

Frenchman Wenger has not won a league title with Arsenal since 2004 to leave many supporters questioning the Gunners’ hierarchy after he was handed a new two-year deal this summer.

By contrast, United manager Mourinho has never stayed at any of the clubs he has managed for more than four years – leading many to call him a short-term measure only.

And while the Portuguese is happy to accept other people’s opinion, he made a point of stressing that staying at a club for a long time, is not a measure of long-term thinking.

‘If people say that because I win and leave, I have to accept that because in a certain period of my career I did that,’ he explained in an interview with The Times.

“When I win the Champions League, at Porto, at Inter, I disappear. I left Real Madrid when the club wanted me to stay. The only place I was sacked was Chelsea, but always after winning the title.

“If people say that because I move from club to club, they’re right, but I don’t think I am [short-termist]. I prepare clubs for success.

“I think I prepare clubs in a way where, when I leave, the new manager arrives at a top club. And that is not short-term even if you leave.

“If you’re in a club one or two years — or any job — if you leave a structure to be even more successful without you than with you, that’s not short-term. That’s long-term. That’s long-term.”

Asked if he is referring to Real Madrid, who have won three Champions League titles since he left, he continues: “I am, I am. As an example, short-term can be the guy that is at one club 20 years or 15 years or ten years and leaves the club in conditions for… what is the opposite of success? Failure.

“One who leaves the club in conditions for failure. That is a short-term manager. You can be there 10 or 20 years and when you leave the club, it’s ready for failure.”

It’s not the first time Mourinho has had a pop at his old foe Wenger, who was once dubbed a “specialist in failure” by the Manchester United boss.