Wenger snubbed £12.6m deals for top French duo – report

Arsene Wenger reportedly turned down the chance to sign N’Golo Kante and Thomas Lemar for a combined fee of £12.6million.

The Gunners chief was offered the pair when they were playing for Caen in 2015 for the incredibly low fee.

However, Wenger turned down the chance to sign the duo, signing Mohamed Elneny from Basel for £10.6m instead just six months later.

Kante joined Leicester City for just £5.6million, while Lemar was signed by Monaco for £2million.

Since then, both players’ reputations have skyrocketed and the pair are seen as two of the Europe’s top footballers.

Kante went on to win the Premier League with Leicester City last season and could win his second successive title with Chelsea this year.

Meanwhile, Lemar has vastly impressed in a Monaco side that sits top of Ligue 1 and comfortably reached the Champions League semi-final, dispatching Dortmund 6-3 on aggregate.

According to French football expert Gilles Favard, Wenger was offered the chance to sign both in a double deal but turned down the chance.

Favard said: “We all know the story.

“Two years ago he [Wenger] had a deal for Thomas Lemar and N’Golo Kante for €15m [£12.6m].”

Pressure continues to grow on Wenger, with numerous fans backing club to let the manager go once his contract expire at the end of the season.

However, according to an imminent new signing at the Emirates, the French boss is expected to remain at the club for at least another campaign.