Wenger understands Giroud frustrations amid West Ham links

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has offered a public show of faith to striker Olivier Giroud, following reports linking him with a move to Besiktas and West Ham.

Giroud, 30, joined Arsenal for £10million in 2012, and has been a player under scrutiny from the club’s fanbase throughout much of his time in North London.

The Frenchman scored 12 Premier League goals last season, despite being the understudy to Alexis Sanchez for much of the campaign and only starting 11 times in the competition.

But after reports claimed Besiktas, as well as West Ham and Marseille were readying bids for the Frenchman, Wenger told the London Evening Standard: “It has been a frustrating season for him because he has not played a lot. And when he has played well, he has not always played the next match.

“He has won us a lot of points when he has come on because he has scored lots of times. He has qualities that our team need.”

Giroud still has another two years on his contract at the Emirates, but with the Gunners being widely linked with moves for Alexandre Lacazette, he may be forced to move for guaranteed playing time.