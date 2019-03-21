Wenger wanted different replacement than Unai Emery at Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti was Arsene Wenger’s No 1 choice to succeed him at Arsenal, a report has claimed.

Frenchman Wenger ended his largely-successful 22 years at the club last summer, with Spaniard Unai Emery drafted in as his replacement.

Since replacing Wenger in the hotseat, Emery has led Arsenal into the Europa League quarter-finals and also has them currently on course for a return to the Champions League by steering them into fourth place prior to the current international break.

However, Rai Sports reporter Ciro Venerato claims Wenger had instructed Arsenal’s board to move for Ancelotti, and also suggested the Italian was willing to accept an offer to return to the Premier League.

“I’ll tell you a behind-the scenes story dating back to last summer when Arsene Wenger indicated Carlo Ancelotti as his possible heir and successor on the Arsenal bench,” Venerato told TV Luna’s ‘Goal Show’.

“Carlo Ancelotti, as you know, has a Canadian wife and the whole family lives in London. So he was interested.

“Arsenal then chose Unai Emery and at that point Carlo Ancelotti signed for Napoli.

“But he has not forgotten that Arsenal rejected him.”

Former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti will get his chance to avenge Arsenal’s decision to overlook him next month when his current side Napoli lock horns with the Gunners in the Europa League quarter-finals.