Wenger targets Ligue 1 duo to spearhead Arsenal revamp

Arsene Wenger wants France duo Alexandre Lacazette and Benjamin Mendy to kick-start his Arsenal revamp, report the Sunday Mirror.

Arsenal have endured what will likely be their worst ever campaign under Wenger this season, which has led to intense speculation over his future at the club beyond his current contract, which expires this summer.

However, he has refused to shed light on his personal plans, and appears to be plotting for the future by looking at ways to strengthen his squad.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with £85million Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, but look unlikely to land the youngster given his preference for Real Madrid.

That leads Wenger back to Lacazette, who is finally ready to quit Lyon after starring for the Ligue 1 side over the last few years.

Mendy, meanwhile, is one of the highest-rated left-backs in Europe right now – a position Wenger has targeted to strengthen with current first choice Nacho Monreal now 32-years-old and looking past his best.