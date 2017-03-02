Wenger wants response v Liverpool; gives Ozil, Cazorla updates

Arsene Wenger says his Arsenal stars “owe it to themselves” to get a positive result at Liverpool on Saturday.

The Gunners beat Sutton 2-0 in the FA Cup fifth round in their last encounter but the pain of the 5-1 drubbing at Bayern Munich is still hurting many at Arsenal.

The games don’t get easier either, with the televised clash with Liverpool awaiting Arsenal this weekend.

Speaking about the game at his press conference on Thursday, Wenger said: “This is an opportunity we have to go and take, not wait for the result. We have to start on a positive attitude.

“They [the players] owe themselves a performance. These are quality players. Everything went against us [in Munich].

“We responded at Sutton and we want to respond again. After that we have a chance to show Bayern we can cause them problems.”

One of the biggest critics of their defeat at Bayern was Laurent Koscielny, but Wenger believes the Frenchman’s quotes were lost a little in translation.

“He wanted to say we lacked a bit confidence [against Bayern],” Wenger added. “When you have a bad result it plays on your mind. We just have to focus on the way that you play. To take the opportunity you have to show your quality.”

Arsenal team news v Liverpool

Wenger then provided updates on the fitness of several key players ahead of the trip to Anfield.

“We have Aaron Ramsey back in the squad,” he said. “He is back in full training and Koscielny as well.

“[Mohamed] Elneny has an ankle problem, he should be sorted in about three weeks.”

The big question mark surrounds the fitness of Mesut Ozil and Wenger said: “We’ll see, I don’t know. he should be OK.”

On his decision to usher Danny Welbeck in slowly, Wenger replied: “He had some ups and downs with his knee problem. I followed the advice of medical people.”

It’s a different story with Santi Cazorla though, who has missed several months with an ankle problem. Wenger, however, refused to say if he would play again this season.

“Cazorla I am not specialised enough [to know when he’ll be back]. It is a special problem. I have not seen him in training, not even in fitness work.

“It’s possible he could play again this season. It’s very difficult to predict. It is very frustrating for us. At the start of the season he was the star of the team. It’s a big loss and I am very sad for him.

“He suffers a lot not being on the football pitch.”